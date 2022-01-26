Aviva PLC Has $6.98 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,605,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

