Aviva PLC Has $7.09 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Teradyne stock opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

