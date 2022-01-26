Aviva PLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,281,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,243,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

