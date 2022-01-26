Aviva PLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,559,135 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $614.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $618.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.50.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

