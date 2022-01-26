Aviva PLC Has $8.19 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average of $227.59. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

