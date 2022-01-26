Aviva PLC Has $8.19 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,224,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.14.

NYSE RNG opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

