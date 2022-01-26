Aviva PLC Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

