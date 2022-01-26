Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Vipshop worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 102.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 146,617 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $1,609,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $25,341,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

NYSE VIPS opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

