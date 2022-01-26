Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Vipshop worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,060,000 after acquiring an additional 276,938 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Vipshop by 14.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 557,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Vipshop stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

