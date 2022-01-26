Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83,605.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

