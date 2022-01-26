Aviva PLC Purchases 11,207 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

