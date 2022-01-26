Aviva PLC Purchases 11,461 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,935,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

