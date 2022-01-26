Aviva PLC Purchases 23,695 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Itron worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after buying an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Itron by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Itron by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Itron by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Itron by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of ITRI opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 990.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

