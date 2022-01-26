Aviva PLC Purchases 3,246 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $229,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $352.01 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $589.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.41.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.83.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

