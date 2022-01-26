Aviva PLC Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

