Aviva PLC Raises Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 80,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

