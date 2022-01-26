Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,225,000 after acquiring an additional 64,451 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8,186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.