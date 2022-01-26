Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

