Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Entergy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.