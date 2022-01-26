Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.36.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $308.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

