Aviva PLC Sells 11,205 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 224,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.