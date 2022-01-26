Aviva PLC Sells 11,205 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

