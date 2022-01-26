Aviva PLC Sells 11,769 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,160,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 110,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

