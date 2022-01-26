Aviva PLC Sells 11,769 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

