Aviva PLC Sells 12,467 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.