Aviva PLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Albemarle by 11.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Albemarle by 29.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

NYSE ALB opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.69 and its 200 day moving average is $233.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.