Aviva PLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.19. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.