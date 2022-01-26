Aviva PLC Sells 235,253 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235,253 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Masco worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,950 shares of company stock worth $7,593,045. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

