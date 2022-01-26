Aviva PLC Sells 2,615 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.75. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.