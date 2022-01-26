Aviva PLC Sells 2,615 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.75. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

