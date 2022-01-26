Aviva PLC Sells 2,988 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 222.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

NYSE:HSY opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.28. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

