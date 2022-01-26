Aviva PLC Sells 3,526 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in Entergy by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

