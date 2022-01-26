Aviva PLC Sells 3,976 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

NYSE MKC opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

