Aviva PLC Sells 442 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.61.

AZO stock opened at $1,930.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,970.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,775.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

