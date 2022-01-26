Aviva PLC Sells 442 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,930.94 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,970.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,775.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

