Aviva PLC Sells 4,740 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Hess stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

