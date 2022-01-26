Aviva PLC Sells 4,983 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

