Aviva PLC Sells 5,058 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 49.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in V.F. by 9.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

