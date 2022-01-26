Aviva PLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 662,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 208,845 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $94.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

