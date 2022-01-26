Aviva PLC Sells 5,606 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $277.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

