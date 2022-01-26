Aviva PLC Sells 5,972 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,384 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 389,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.