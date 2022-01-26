Aviva PLC Sells 6,184 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average of $146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.