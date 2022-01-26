Aviva PLC Sells 8,162 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 39.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.29.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

