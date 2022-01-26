Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

