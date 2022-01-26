Aviva PLC Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

