Aviva PLC Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197,250 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,829 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 983,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

