Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

