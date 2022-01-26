Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $331,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

