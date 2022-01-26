Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. Avnet has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

