Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $37,486.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Axe has a market cap of $65,173.80 and $37,486.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.76 or 0.00352082 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

